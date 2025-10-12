Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC Has $462,000 Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 385.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,649 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $771,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 155,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290,131.32. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katsufumi Nakamura sold 2,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total value of $617,594.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,558.47. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,240 shares of company stock worth $12,980,578. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADI. Noble Financial upgraded Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Analog Devices from $219.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.29.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

ADI stock opened at $225.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.21. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $258.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $110.85 billion, a PE ratio of 57.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.85%.The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.02%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

