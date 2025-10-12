LRI Investments LLC Raises Stake in RTX Corporation $RTX

LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. RTX makes up approximately 0.9% of LRI Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $11,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $916,739,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,385,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,918 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,328 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in RTX by 1,178.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,194,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on RTX from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on RTX from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.13.

RTX stock opened at $157.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $211.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $112.27 and a 12-month high of $170.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.03.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%.The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.800-5.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 1,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.26, for a total transaction of $222,604.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 13,184 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,395.84. This represents a 9.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 7,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total value of $1,187,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider owned 16,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,798.40. The trade was a 31.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,635 shares of company stock worth $8,947,010. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

