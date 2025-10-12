AT&T Inc. $T Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 242,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,996 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 15.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 165,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,195 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 10.8% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 87,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 4.5% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 32,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 42.3% in the first quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $33.00 target price on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank set a $30.25 target price on AT&T and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $25.85 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day moving average of $27.88. The company has a market capitalization of $184.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.3%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Articles

