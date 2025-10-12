iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Stock Position Boosted by Alpha Financial Partners LLC

Alpha Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 4.8% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 163,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,244 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 106,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $63.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

