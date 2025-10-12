Asset Planning Inc Sells 178 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Asset Planning Inc decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Asset Planning Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,695,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in NIKE by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $84.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.80 and its 200 day moving average is $67.29.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $71.00 price target on NIKE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on NIKE from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NKE

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Treasure Heinle sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $306,461.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 29,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,052.92. This trade represents a 12.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. This trade represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 200,378 shares of company stock worth $14,794,264. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.