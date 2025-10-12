1858 Wealth Management LLC Sells 471 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

1858 Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. 1858 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after buying an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 21,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,861 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $153.64 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.80 and a twelve month high of $182.10.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

In other news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $34,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,510. This trade represents a 49.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total value of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,718,770.24. The trade was a 50.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

