JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Shares Purchased by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,395 shares during the quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.11. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $60.88.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.