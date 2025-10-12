Investment Advisory Group LLC Trims Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Investment Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. now owns 716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.7% in the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period.

Shares of MDY stock opened at $577.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $591.81 and its 200 day moving average is $562.32. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $458.82 and a twelve month high of $624.13.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

