iShares U.S. Technology ETF $IYW Position Boosted by Investment Advisory Group LLC

Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 588.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 57.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $192.80 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $117.55 and a 12-month high of $201.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

