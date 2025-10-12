Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Sells 100 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth about $946,978,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $460,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,268,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 14.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,296,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America increased their target price on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.88.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $150.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $177.50.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 9th. The company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.46% and a net margin of 7.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.120-8.120 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $1.4225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

