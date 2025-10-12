SPC Financial Inc. Sells 30 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

SPC Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 614.3% in the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total value of $2,216,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares in the company, valued at $173,845.44. This represents a 92.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $157,956.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at $504,898.14. The trade was a 23.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $429.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $425.00 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 28.51%.The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $450.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zacks Research lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $595.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $589.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ISRG

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.