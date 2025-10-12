Lmcg Investments LLC Reduces Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Lmcg Investments LLC trimmed its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,630 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,290 shares during the quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INTC has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.25) on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Hold rating and seven have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $26.63.

Intel Stock Performance

Intel stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.49 billion, a PE ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 1.33. Intel Corporation has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $39.65.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

