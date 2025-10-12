JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 81.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 599 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PDS Planning Inc grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.6% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.5% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 832 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% during the second quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,083,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 33.2% during the second quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.0% during the second quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $519.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $503.13.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $505.11 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $117.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $464.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.45 per share. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.