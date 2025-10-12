Eastern Bank Sells 4,973 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

Eastern Bank lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,973 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 5,272,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,098,000 after acquiring an additional 338,461 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 62,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the period. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 237,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 871.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.35.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $24.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a market capitalization of $141.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.55. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $29.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.43 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.900-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.9%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.49%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

