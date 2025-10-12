Libra Wealth LLC Purchases 916 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Libra Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family CFO Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 71,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.6% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 3.6%

Shares of VWO opened at $52.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $39.53 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The stock has a market cap of $99.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.