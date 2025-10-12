Libra Wealth LLC Has $954,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Libra Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Libra Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 54,080,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,238,953,000 after purchasing an additional 222,265 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,213,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,491,729,000 after purchasing an additional 107,405 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,683,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,259,000 after purchasing an additional 531,068 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,985,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,810,000 after purchasing an additional 442,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,683,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,549 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $182.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $188.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

