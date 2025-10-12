Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Buys New Stake in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Corning by 23.6% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 72,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $27,219,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 4,346.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 153,984 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,048,000 after acquiring an additional 150,521 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 507.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 211,124 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,665,000 after acquiring an additional 176,379 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,714.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,804.98. This represents a 29.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jaymin Amin sold 17,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $1,367,706.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,847,563.96. This represents a 16.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,671 shares of company stock worth $11,816,899 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Down 4.8%

GLW stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.31 and a 52 week high of $87.78.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. Corning had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLW. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Read Our Latest Report on GLW

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.