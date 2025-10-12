PDS Planning Inc Raises Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,751 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $1,379,619,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $817,759,000. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth about $503,539,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,623,282 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $943,948,000 after buying an additional 3,589,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,414,472 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,904,366,000 after buying an additional 3,545,655 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $78.46 on Friday. Starbucks Corporation has a 12 month low of $75.50 and a 12 month high of $117.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.48 and a 200-day moving average of $87.95. The company has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The coffee company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.14). Starbucks had a net margin of 7.18% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBUX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Baird R W raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.56.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

