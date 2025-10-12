iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV Shares Sold by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 82.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $94.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $83.99 and a one year high of $95.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.00 and its 200-day moving average is $92.88.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.