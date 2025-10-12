Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,198,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $201.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
