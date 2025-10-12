Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 148 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Noble Family Wealth LLC now owns 35,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,198,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $201.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $160.23 and a 52-week high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.