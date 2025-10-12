Phillips 66 $PSX Stake Raised by Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,520 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 3.3% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $17,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Elliott Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% in the first quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,941,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,000 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 9,530.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,446,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $172,564,000 after buying an additional 1,431,450 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $156,482,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,709,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $828,442,000 after acquiring an additional 682,459 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,765,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $588,489,000 after acquiring an additional 653,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $127.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.07. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $91.01 and a fifty-two week high of $142.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.38%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sigmund L. Cornelius purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.55 per share, with a total value of $61,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,543 shares in the company, valued at $2,661,637.65. The trade was a 2.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,910 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Argus upgraded Phillips 66 to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.75.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

