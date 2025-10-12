Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT Shares Bought by Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC

Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $736.33 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $451.00 and a 52 week high of $771.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $717.25 and a 200-day moving average of $643.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

