Advocate Group LLC Purchases 154 Shares of Public Storage $PSA

Advocate Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the first quarter valued at $45,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSA. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $312.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “cautious” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Public Storage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Public Storage from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.92.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSA opened at $294.19 on Friday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $256.60 and a 52 week high of $355.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.05. Public Storage had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 34.06%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Public Storage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.450-17.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Public Storage will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.86%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

