GE Aerospace $GE Position Reduced by Sippican Capital Advisors

Sippican Capital Advisors lessened its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. GE Aerospace accounts for about 3.0% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management increased its position in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Down 2.5%

GE stock opened at $291.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $283.44 and a 200 day moving average of $247.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.61 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 52 week low of $159.36 and a 52 week high of $307.25.

GE Aerospace Announces Dividend

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 31.32%. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on GE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.31.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

