Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Buys New Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 20,869,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,380 shares during the period. Nepc LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 4,864,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,041,000 after purchasing an additional 658,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,237,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,577,000 after purchasing an additional 185,476 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,224,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,568,000 after purchasing an additional 135,207 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,404.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,176,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,656 shares during the period.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%
Shares of VCSH stock opened at $79.75 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $80.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.17.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
