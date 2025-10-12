Hobbs Group Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Hobbs Group Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $454.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $455.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $433.77. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $366.32 and a 1-year high of $470.38. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

