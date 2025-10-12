2,681 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Bought by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 409.5% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 40,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 32,448 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in ONEOK by 146.9% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 18,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $3,671,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in ONEOK by 22.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 26,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on ONEOK from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.69.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $69.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.08 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.94.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.0%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.31%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

