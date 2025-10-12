Adobe Inc. $ADBE Stock Holdings Decreased by OFI Invest Asset Management

OFI Invest Asset Management lowered its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,768 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,052 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,068 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,760 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,405 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $433.41.

Adobe Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $337.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $351.67 and a 200-day moving average of $370.59. The firm has a market cap of $141.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.49. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $330.04 and a twelve month high of $557.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.01% and a return on equity of 57.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

