Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 11,629 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,777 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $26,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Express from $348.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Express from $343.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC set a $295.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.60.

Shares of AXP opened at $316.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $322.16 and a 200-day moving average of $300.17. The company has a market cap of $220.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. American Express Company has a one year low of $220.43 and a one year high of $349.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express Company will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 61,721 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.47, for a total transaction of $18,360,145.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 9,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,677,527.47. The trade was a 87.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the transaction, the insider owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,343,574.81. This trade represents a 15.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

