Alpha Financial Partners LLC Sells 135 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Alpha Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,461 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Quanta Services comprises about 1.2% of Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Alpha Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $298,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 60.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 40.0% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,491 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PWR. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $352.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $355.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Quanta Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $408.45.

Quanta Services Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $417.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $391.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $355.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.37. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.08 and a 52-week high of $443.97.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Quanta Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.280-10.880 EPS. Analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 6.19%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.