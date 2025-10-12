GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Sells 396 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 68,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,978 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 34,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 138,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of IJR stock opened at $114.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.44. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $89.22 and a 12 month high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.