Orca Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $321.80 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $332.20. The company has a market capitalization of $536.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.25.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

