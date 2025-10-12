Commonwealth Financial Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,139 Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,139 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Applied Materials by 972.2% in the first quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $209.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $167.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.74 and a 1-year high of $226.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.60 and its 200-day moving average is $171.62.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Morgan Stanley raised Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cfra Research raised Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.50.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

