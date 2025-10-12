Cwm LLC Sells 35,912 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Cwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,614,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,912 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $148,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 466,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,265 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 165,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 34,825 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.73. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $29.72. The company has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

