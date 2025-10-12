Gibson Capital LLC Sells 4,945 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Gibson Capital LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 883,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 53.0% of Gibson Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Gibson Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $268,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 145,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 68,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,862,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Hassell Wealth Management LLC now owns 237,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $321.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $536.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $332.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

