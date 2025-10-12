LRI Investments LLC Purchases 171 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. $NOW

LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 17.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,172 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 113.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 32 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOW opened at $888.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $909.21 and a 200 day moving average of $932.27. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $678.66 and a twelve month high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.52. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,719 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.45, for a total value of $1,489,427.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,350. The trade was a 36.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,698 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.26, for a total transaction of $1,501,473.48. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,830,614.32. This trade represents a 28.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,737 shares of company stock worth $16,798,825 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $724.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $1,110.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,122.20.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

