Walmart Inc. $WMT Position Increased by Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,622 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 2.1% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 56,140 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 34.6% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 38,213 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,831 shares during the last quarter. Ally Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $2,107,000. Night Squared LP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $1,052,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management grew its position in shares of Walmart by 94.2% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 55,004 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,829,000 after acquiring an additional 26,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $101.86 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.37 and a twelve month high of $106.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $812.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.29, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.26.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Walmart had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $169.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Walmart has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.600 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 2.520-2.620 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $2,003,925.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,373,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,396,778.96. This represents a 0.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.33, for a total transaction of $222,926.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 621,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,998,684.94. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,232 shares of company stock valued at $15,083,877. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $112.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.38.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

