Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Reduces Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation $BK

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,376 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter valued at about $773,627,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth about $92,502,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,053,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,145 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,685,000 after purchasing an additional 890,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,349,000 after purchasing an additional 887,361 shares during the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.77.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 2.1%

NYSE BK opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.74. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a 52 week low of $70.46 and a 52 week high of $110.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $73.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.45, for a total transaction of $1,969,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 35,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,071.75. This represents a 36.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

