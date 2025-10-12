Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Acquires 51 Shares of Chubb Limited $CB

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Chubb were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $25,000. North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $283.08 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $252.16 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.92.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.08%.The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 17.12%.

In other Chubb news, Director Michael Corbat purchased 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $269.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,665.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,010. The trade was a 20.99% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. UBS Group cut their price target on Chubb from $304.00 to $292.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered Chubb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Chubb from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (down previously from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $306.82.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

