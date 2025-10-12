Duke Energy Corporation $DUK Position Increased by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 98.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 53.7% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 360.0% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,768,397.72. The trade was a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK opened at $126.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Duke Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $105.20 and a 52-week high of $127.85.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $1.065 dividend. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.08.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

