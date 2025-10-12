Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $13.01 Million Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 86,892 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,304 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $13,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $153.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.22. The stock has a market cap of $113.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $200.96.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 110.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Blackstone from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $181.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Blackstone from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price objective on Blackstone from $166.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $207.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Private Multi-Asset Blackstone acquired 2,538,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.61 per share, for a total transaction of $64,999,998.31. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 7,506,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,234,012.49. The trade was a 51.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone acquired 1,189,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,178,771 shares in the company, valued at $105,388,604.62. This represents a 39.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,727,877 shares of company stock worth $95,046,625 and have sold 16,984,634 shares worth $155,181,346. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

