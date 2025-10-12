Sivik Global Healthcare LLC Has $8.58 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 2.3% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% during the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 2.6%

LLY opened at $833.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $788.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $623.78 and a 12 month high of $937.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $742.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $765.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $6.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $15.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.750-23.000 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and set a $715.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $948.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, with a total value of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director J Erik Fyrwald bought 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $642.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,005,246.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 74,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,903,686.74. The trade was a 2.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,514 shares of company stock valued at $2,894,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

