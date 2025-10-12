Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd Acquires 1,505 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.7% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.4% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 74,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,490,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $1,034,000. Finally, Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 26.5% during the second quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 53,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FI shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays set a $175.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $167.00 price target on Fiserv and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.46.

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI opened at $122.85 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.62 and a 12-month high of $238.59. The stock has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.18 and a 200-day moving average of $161.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.