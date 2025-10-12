Clarendon Private LLC Boosts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Clarendon Private LLC raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for approximately 1.3% of Clarendon Private LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Clarendon Private LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Booking by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $5,650.00 target price on Booking and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Booking from $5,900.00 to $6,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $5,900.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,808.81.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $5,164.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $167.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,492.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5,321.11. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,096.23 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the sale, the director owned 131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,045.80. This represents a 32.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 23,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,237,930.44. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.