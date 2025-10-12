Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stake in Deere & Company $DE

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises 1.9% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 3.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 25,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 37,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,225,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $249,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 33.7% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Deere & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Deere & Company from $602.00 to $609.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.88.

NYSE DE opened at $446.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $479.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $488.39. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $387.03 and a twelve month high of $533.78. The stock has a market cap of $120.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. Deere & Company had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.87%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

