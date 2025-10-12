Aberdeen Group plc Has $69.45 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc owned about 0.10% of PayPal worth $69,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,501,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $224,001,000 after purchasing an additional 476,763 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Allianz SE lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 281.8% in the first quarter. Allianz SE now owns 30,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,392 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 154,991 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $529,264,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “positive” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 target price on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.66.

PYPL stock opened at $69.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $93.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%.During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. PayPal has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.180-1.220 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 5.150-5.300 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $288,801.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,235.37. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 7,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total value of $492,523.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,607. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

