iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $9,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Breakwater Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,900.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $112.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $113.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average of $108.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

