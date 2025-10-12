Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $4.08 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Means Investment CO. Inc. lowered its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,658,180,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 29.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,985,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,120,516,000 after buying an additional 3,616,471 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,763,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,948,117,000 after buying an additional 3,371,113 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,451,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,916,966,000 after buying an additional 1,639,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,221.2% during the first quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,365,785 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $181,171,000 after buying an additional 1,262,407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.
Abbott Laboratories Price Performance
NYSE ABT opened at $132.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $230.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.60. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $110.86 and a 52 week high of $141.23.
Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.57%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ABT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.17.
Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories
In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Abbott Laboratories Profile
Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.
