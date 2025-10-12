Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. $APD

Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,759,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,583,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,568 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,096,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $913,154,000 after buying an additional 43,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,725,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $508,962,000 after buying an additional 1,059,970 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,441,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,202,000 after buying an additional 756,780 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,307,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,698,000 after buying an additional 19,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 2.1%

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $257.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.74. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $243.69 and a fifty-two week high of $341.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Air Products and Chemicals has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.900-12.100 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 3.270-3.470 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 103.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Victoria Brifo sold 1,359 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $397,344.42. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,612.68. The trade was a 13.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $354.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.00.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

