Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Sold by Sather Financial Group Inc

Sather Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Sather Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,621,000 after acquiring an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 60,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, waypoint wealth counsel raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. waypoint wealth counsel now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.7%

VOO stock opened at $600.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $747.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $442.80 and a 12-month high of $619.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $599.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $558.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.